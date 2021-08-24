Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Appling County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Bacon, Coffee, Northern Ware, Pierce by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 13:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Coffee; Northern Ware; Pierce Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Coffee, northwestern Pierce, north central Ware, Bacon and southeastern Appling Counties through 345 PM EDT At 257 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near West Green to Screven. Movement was west southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Alma, Nicholls, West Green, Bristol and New Lacy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bacon County, GA
County
Appling County, GA
City
Nicholls, GA
County
Coffee County, GA
County
Pierce County, GA
City
Screven, GA
City
West Green, GA
City
Appling, GA
City
Bristol, GA
County
Ware County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden digs in with fervent defense of Afghanistan withdrawal

President Biden on Tuesday offered a full-throated defense of his decision to withdraw the U.S. military from Afghanistan, saying the 20-year war was no longer serving the national interest of the United States. Biden said it was the “unanimous recommendation” of his national security team and military commanders to leave...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sharp shock of the coronavirus recession pushed Social Security a year closer to insolvency but left Medicare’s exhaustion date unchanged, the government reported Tuesday in a counterintuitive assessment that deepens the uncertainty around the nation’s bedrock retirement programs. The new projections in the annual Social Security...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas abortion clinics turning away patients ahead of draconian new law

Some Texas abortion clinics are already turning patients away even before the state's harsh new abortion law goes into effect at midnight. Since mid-August, all 11 of the Planned Parenthood health centers in Texas that provide abortion services have stopped scheduling visits after Sept. 1 for abortions past six weeks of pregnancy. Planned Parenthood's decision was prompted by a law known as S.B. 8, which bans abortions in Texas as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy