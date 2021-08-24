Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Bacon, Coffee, Northern Ware, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 13:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Coffee; Northern Ware; Pierce Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Coffee, northwestern Pierce, north central Ware, Bacon and southeastern Appling Counties through 345 PM EDT At 257 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near West Green to Screven. Movement was west southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Alma, Nicholls, West Green, Bristol and New Lacy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH