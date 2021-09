Well, since the real estate industry of Dubai is booming; and investors are looking for opportunities. Moreover, there is an increase in European demand, and investors are planning to invest more in the real estate industry. Yes, it is a good idea to invest in property in Dubai. But, if you can, purchase the property as it is financially more competitive than renting the property. In real-life cases, you can take the example of Muhammad Iqbal, who has been living in the UAE for the last 25 years. But, here is a catch; he lives in a rented property and is now planning to buy a villa. According to the Pakistani expat, the returns on property investment have surpassed global cities, including London.