Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Report: Mills tells Biden Afghan refugees welcome in Maine

By NCM Staff
Posted by 
NEWS CENTER Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v7Cgo_0bbZPuhT00

On Monday, Gov. Janet Mills told President Biden that Maine would welcome Afghan refugees leaving Afghanistan after the country fell to the Taliban, the Portland Press Herald reported Tuesday .

The Biden administration did not say whether any would come to Maine, a spokesperson for Mills said.

According to the Press Herald , Mills' press secretary wrote in an email, "Along with other Republican and Democratic governors, Gov. Mills has informed the Biden administration that Maine is prepared to provide safety and opportunity to Afghan refugees who protected American servicemembers and American interests in Afghanistan. Doing so honors our country’s commitment to stand with those who stood by us. It also strengthens and diversifies our state by welcoming people who want to put down roots, raise families, work, and start businesses here.”

This story will be updated.

NEWS CENTER Maine NEWS

Comments / 73

NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Mills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Leaving Afghanistan#Biden Afghan#Taliban#The Portland Press Herald#The Press Herald#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSWashington Post

As U.S. leaves Afghanistan, Europe sours on Biden

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest free, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. Just a few months ago, the honeymoon seemed in full bloom. President Biden arrived in Brussels...
POTUSWashington Post

Biden tells some hard truths few want to hear

President Biden on Thursday mournfully delivered information to the country that was disagreeable to many Americans: There is no way to withdraw from a futile war without messiness. The expectation that there would be no misery or casualties was a fantasy. A case in point is the issue of Afghan...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden breaks promise to 'stay' in Afghanistan until every American evacuated

President Biden appears to have broken his promise to stay in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated. Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. announced Monday evening that the last of the U.S. troops stationed at the Kabul airport had left, completing the military’s drawdown in the country, even though hundreds of Americans likely remain.
Worldulmhawkeyeonline.com

US, Afghanistan: a history

At this point, almost everyone has heard about the United States removing troops from Afghanistan. But why were they there to begin with?. It started with the 9/11 terrorist attacks. When the attacks happened, U.S. officials pinned Osama bin Laden, the leader of Islamic terrorist group al-Qaida, as the prime...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

How the number of Americans in Afghanistan went from 15,000 to 6,000

“National security officials in the Biden administration told a bipartisan group of Senate staffers on Tuesday that about 10,000 to 15,000 U.S. citizens remain in Afghanistan, according to two Senate aides.”. “On Tuesday, Aug. 17, U.S. State Department officials reported that there are as many as 15,000 Americans currently living...
Maine StateBangor Daily News

What the end of Joe Biden’s eviction moratorium will look like in Maine

Good morning from Augusta. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I hate when people say the ‘new normal,’” said Wren Stark of Charleston, who is among the Mainers saying she still will not get vaccinated despite the Food and Drug Administration’s full authorization of the Pfizer vaccine this week. “If they would just let things go back to normal, treat the people that are high-risk and leave the rest out of it, I think the world would be better for it.”
Bangor, MEBangor Daily News

After quiet summer, Paul LePage teases old and new ideas fueling his return bid

Good morning from Augusta. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “If we’re going to put an additional six figures into our housing situation, then we might get more for our money with an addition,” said Gretchen Schaefer, a Bangor city councilor, on renovating her home rather than buying one and waiting months to do repairs in Maine’s high-priced and fast-paced housing market.
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Maine ICUs ‘near crisis’ / Unvaccinated Mainers / Strange mushrooms

Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to low 80s with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what were talking about in Maine today. Another 390 cases of coronavirus have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the death toll at 926.

Comments / 0

Community Policy