Report: Mills tells Biden Afghan refugees welcome in Maine

On Monday, Gov. Janet Mills told President Biden that Maine would welcome Afghan refugees leaving Afghanistan after the country fell to the Taliban, the Portland Press Herald reported Tuesday .

The Biden administration did not say whether any would come to Maine, a spokesperson for Mills said.

According to the Press Herald , Mills' press secretary wrote in an email, "Along with other Republican and Democratic governors, Gov. Mills has informed the Biden administration that Maine is prepared to provide safety and opportunity to Afghan refugees who protected American servicemembers and American interests in Afghanistan. Doing so honors our country’s commitment to stand with those who stood by us. It also strengthens and diversifies our state by welcoming people who want to put down roots, raise families, work, and start businesses here.”

This story will be updated.

