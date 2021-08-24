Cancel
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk Police: Woman killed in domestic incident

13News Now
13News Now
The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a woman's death that detectives think could be related to a domestic issue.

A release from the police department says officers were called to help a gunshot victim in the 1600 block of Kingsway Rd. minutes before midnight on Monday.

That's in the Larrymore Lawns neighborhood, near North Military Highway and East Little Creek Road.

Officers found 41-year-old Amira James-Rodgers dead at the scene. A spokesperson for the police department wrote that she'd been shot.

Investigators are treating the case as domestic-related.

They haven't said if anyone has been arrested or charged in the investigation so far.

