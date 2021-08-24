Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dunwoody, GA

Dunwoody food hall nears opening, eyes further metro Atlanta expansion

By Chris Fuhrmeister
Posted by 
Atlanta Business Chronicle
Atlanta Business Chronicle
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Metro Atlanta's newest food hall is on track to debut this fall. The venture will be a cornerstone of a major redevelopment in Dunwoody.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Business Chronicle provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/atlanta
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Dunwoody, GA
Lifestyle
Dunwoody, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Restaurants
City
Dunwoody, GA
Local
Georgia Government
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Hall#Metro Atlanta#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Posted by
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Growing Evangelical church buys former SCADShow theater in Midtown

Free Chapel Worship Center purchased the theater for $7.3 million, according to Fulton County property records. This series brings together exceptional female leaders in interactive sessions to create a source of inspiration, learning and growth. Enjoy networking, lunch, interactive table discussions and a deep dive into the topic with our esteemed panel.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Business Chronicle

'Dramatically better': Maintaining some pandemic commuting trends could improve Atlanta's air quality

Avoiding traffic jams that leave cars idling is key to significantly reducing pollutants in Atlanta's air. This series brings together exceptional female leaders in interactive sessions to create a source of inspiration, learning and growth. Enjoy networking, lunch, interactive table discussions and a deep dive into the topic with our esteemed panel.
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Deluxe Corp. hiring for newly opened Sandy Springs office

The offices, a $12 million investment totaling about 172,000 square feet, are set to bring a little over 700 corporate jobs to metro Atlanta. This series brings together exceptional female leaders in interactive sessions to create a source of inspiration, learning and growth. Enjoy networking, lunch, interactive table discussions and a deep dive into the topic with our esteemed panel.
RetailPosted by
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Portman residential secures $117 million construction loan for Midtown project

The unnamed 29-story project will have 370 units, a dozen of which will be penthouses. The project will also have 11,000 square feet of retail. This series brings together exceptional female leaders in interactive sessions to create a source of inspiration, learning and growth. Enjoy networking, lunch, interactive table discussions and a deep dive into the topic with our esteemed panel.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta startups must recruit more talent to continue growth, execs say

Cultivating and recruiting that talent to meet the growing demand of Atlanta’s innovation ecosystem is key to further success, tech leaders say. This series brings together exceptional female leaders in interactive sessions to create a source of inspiration, learning and growth. Enjoy networking, lunch, interactive table discussions and a deep dive into the topic with our esteemed panel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy