A's Star Chris Bassitt Gets Plate In Face During Successful Surgery

TMZ.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat news from the Oakland A's -- star pitcher Chris Bassitt underwent a successful procedure to fix his broken face on Tuesday ... and is officially on the road to recovery!!. Of course, the ace took a line drive to the face exactly one week ago against the Chicago White...

www.tmz.com

MLBearnthenecklace.com

Jessica Bassitt Wiki: Facts about Chris Bassitt’s Wife

Chris Bassitt suffered an injury during the August 17 game between Oakland and Chicago. Brian Goodwin hit a 100-mph line drive into the Oakland pitcher’s face. Reports say that Bassitt was rushed to the hospital and details about his condition are unknown. At this time, social media users are wondering if Chris Bassitt’s wife or family will be with him. When the MLB returned after the pandemic paused all events, Bassitt said his wife, Jessica Bassitt, and their child are safely staying out of state. Jessica hasn’t been able to cheer for her husband in the stands. But it doesn’t mean she isn’t supporting him, or isn’t likely concerned about his condition. It’s prompted many to ask who Chris Bassitt’s wife is and about her background. We reveal all that and more about their relationship in Jessica Bassitt’s wiki.
MLBTimes Daily

A's right-hander Chris Bassitt struck on head by line drive

Oakland Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt was carted off the field Tuesday night after he was struck on the side of the head by a line drive in the second inning against the Chicago White Sox. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chris Bassitt injury update: A’s pitcher taken to hospital

Oakland Athletics’ pitcher Chris Bassitt took a line drive to the side of his face. The A’s announced that Bassitt is conscious and on his way to the hospital to receive treatment. The matchup between the Oakland Athletics and the Chicago White Sox was halted when pitcher Chris Bassitt was...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

A’s manager gives medical update on Chris Bassitt

Oakland A’s manager Bob Melvin provided a medical update Tuesday on the status of pitcher Chris Bassitt. Bassitt was hit in the head by a line drive during the second inning of his start against the Chicago White Sox. The A’s only shared that Bassitt was “conscious and aware” and on his way to the hospital.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

A’s provide positive update on Chris Bassitt

The Oakland A’s offered a positive update about the status of Chris Bassitt on Tuesday night. Bassitt started for the A’s in their game against the White Sox in Chicago. He was pitching with two on and nobody out in the bottom of the second when a line drive off the bat Brian Goodwin struck him in the head.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Oakland A’s pitcher Chris Bassitt will need surgery to repair a fractured cheekbone but escapes damage to his eye after a liner struck him in the face vs. the Chicago White Sox

Less than 24 hours after being hit in the face by a line drive, Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt had a return on his mind. “From the bottom of my heart, I’d like to thank the White Sox and Athletics staff, front offices, and owners,” Bassitt wrote Wednesday on Twitter. “The support my family and I’ve received has been overwhelming. I’d also like to thank Rush University Medical Center ...
MLBtheScore

A's Bassitt needs surgery for facial fracture, released from hospital

Oakland Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt suffered a displaced tripod fracture in his right cheek and multiple lacerations after getting hit in the face by a liner during Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox, the team announced Wednesday. Bassitt was released from the hospital but will require facial surgery. All...
MLBchatsports.com

Oakland A’s: Chris Bassitt released from hospital

Aug 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Medical personnel helps Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) who covers his face after being hit by a ball hit by Chicago White Sox left fielder Brian Goodwin during the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports. It...

