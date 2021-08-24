Cancel
Travis Etienne Fantasy Football 2021: Preseason Liscfranc injury could reportedly end season for Jaguars RB

By Dan Schneier
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Etienne suffered a serious Lisfranc injury during the Jacksonville Jaguars' preseason game against the New Orleans Saints that will knock the rookie running back out for several months and potentially the whole season, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Rapoport says the recovery timetable is 12 weeks at minimum. If he recovers well after that, and likely also if Jacksonville is still in playoff contention, Etienne could return to the field.

www.cbssports.com

