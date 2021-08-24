Brunswick men await sentencing after admitting to 6 armed robberies
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTGS) — Two Brunswick men face substantial prison terms after admitting to the armed robberies of six Brunswick area businesses in August 2020. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Georgia, Zaeveon Deveon Cooper, 21, and Marquese Bolden, 20, both of Brunswick, await sentencing in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.fox28media.com
