Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Said Victoria's Secret "Missed the Boat" on Rebranding

By Shea Simmons
HelloGiggles
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are likely a lot of reasons why Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's name is familiar. She's an actor and beauty brand creator. She also used to be a Victoria's Secret Angel, but that hasn't stopped Huntington-Whiteley from weighing in on the changes happening with the brand. If you're not familiar with the...

hellogiggles.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Rosie Huntington Whiteley
Person
Rihanna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebranding#Missed The Boat#Victoria S Secret#Angels#The Vs Collective#Sudanese#The Sunday Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Leni Klum Channels Her Mom in a Blue Bubble Dress & Glittering Heels on the Dolce & Gabbana Runway

Leni Klum made her runway debut for Dolce & Gabbana this weekend, channeling her mom Heidi Klum with ease. The 17-year-old star strutted down the catwalk for the brand’s Alta Moda presentation in Venice, Italy, on Sunday, modeling the collection for a slew of celebrities in the crowd including Kourtney Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez. For the show, the teenager donned a strapless stretch double satin corset dress and skirt in a bright shade of blue. Her outfit also included an unmissable gem-coated necklace as well as a tall coordinating crown. The finishing touch of the runway look then came in the form...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HOLAUSA

Heidi Klum was one proud mom as she watched her daughter walk the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show

One of the many stars out and about at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice, Italy was Heidi Klum and her supermodel daughter Leni. Heidi was not only there to witness the event, but she was there to watch her offspring own the runway at the major fashion event that took place during the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge was one proud mom as she watched Leni strut down the runway at the Piazzetta San Marco. The 48-year-old posed a video of Leni wearing a blue satin mini dress, a statement jeweled necklace, and a matching crown.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Daily Mail

Emma Weymouth turns heads in a feathered pink ball gown as she joins slew of stars at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice

Emma Weymouth looked sensational in a feathered pink ball gown for the star-studded Dolce and Gabbana fashion show at St Mark's Square in Venice on Sunday. The Marchioness of Bath, 35, who is married to Ceawlin Thynn, 8th Marquess of Bath, looked amazing in the eye-catching feathered ensemble as she stepped into the event.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Daily Mail

Dame Helen Mirren, 76, oozes elegance in a gold embellished ball gown as she arrives in style at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice

Dame Helen Mirren arrived in style wearing a ball gown for the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show at St Mark's Square in Venice on Sunday. The veteran actress, 76, looked stunning in the ensemble which boasted a gold bodice complete with jewels and a beautiful long skirt which had a gorgeous renaissance painting pattern printed on it.
Beauty & Fashioncoveteur.com

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on How She Learned How to Tune Out the Haters

Welcome to On Beauty, a series where we take a deep-dive look into one person's relationship to beauty, how that relationship has transformed over the years, and how they experience being seen. This week we're talking to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, model and founder of Rose Inc, a newly launched cosmetics and skin-care brand that's focused on creating sustainable and high-performance products.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
E! News

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Turns Heads at First Event Since Announcing Pregnancy

Watch: Jason Statham & Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Are Expecting Baby No. 2. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is serving bawdy and face!. The supermodel, who recently announced that she and Jason Statham were expecting their second child together, showed off her growing baby bump during an event in Los Angeles. In fact, it marked the first time the Mad Max: Fury Road actress publicly stepped out for a fanciful affair since announcing her pregnancy on Aug 19.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WDBO

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley launches clean beauty line at Sephora

NEW YORK — Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is now a beauty brand founder. The model and actress recently announced the launch of Rose Inc., her cosmetics and skin care brand. The brand, which has been in development for two years, is focused on sustainability and high-performance, non-comedogenic formulations, Huntington-Whiteley said. "I wanted...
CelebritiesTVOvermind

What Makes Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham the Most Incredible Celebrity Parents

Congratulations to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for her pregnancy. The 34-year-old model took to social media some time ago to reveal that she and her fiancé Jason Statham are welcoming a little bundle of joy to the family. Actor Jason Statham looks very excited. The two are preparing themselves for the little one. They have reportedly gotten a baby room decorated. Huntington-Whiteley made an announcement on Instagram by sharing a number of photos of herself wearing stylish and beautiful outfits. If we carefully look at those photos, we will get to know that she doesn’t look too fat. She only has a baby bump, and there is too much shine and glow on her face. This glow comes to the face of every mother-to-be, and it is quite natural. In one of the images, she could be seen in a body-hugging outfit and cradling her baby bump.”Taaa daahhh !! 👼🏻👼🏻👼🏻 #round2,” she wrote in the caption of the photo.
ApparelTalking With Tami

My Style: Victoria’s Secret Flounce Robe

I can’t remember the last time I was inside a clothing store yet along a lingerie store lol. I got a few sweet treats from Victoria’s Secret last week and I was blown away! They scent me over a bottle of their latest fragrance which I am obsessed with called, Tease and a pretty satin with lace robe with flounce sleeves and it was in my favorite color pink! I quickly tried it on and felt so good! I wear robes at home all the time and they make me feel so pretty even if I am not doing much. More pics and where to find inside, stay safe and well everyone!
Paris, NYthecut.com

Paris Hilton Will Wear 10 Wedding Dresses, So There

How many wedding dresses is too many wedding dresses? The debate rages on. Many, if not most, people would say one dress will do the job; others prefer one for the ceremony and one for the reception, with an eye toward comfort and spilling. Still others, mostly belonging to the rich-and-famous-person category, scale up for optics. Hailey Bieber, for example, cycled through six wedding looks during her “wedding week,” while Lady Kitty Spencer (a.k.a. Princess Diana’s niece) wore five ball gowns over the course of a single day. Maybe that feels excessive to you, but then you probably aren’t Paris Hilton. Not to be outdone by Britain’s royal-adjacent elites (or even the royals themselves), Hilton plans to wear “probably ten” wedding dresses in the process of marrying fiancé Carter Reum. Currently, she is counting on a “three-day affair,” which works out to an average of just over three dresses per day.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Rosie Huntington Whiteley Is Pregnant With Fiance Jason Statham's Second Child

Rosie Huntington Whiteley and Jason Statham are ready for round 2! The 34-year-old supermodel took to Instagram to announce her second pregnancy through a series of pictures that showed the evolution of her baby bump. "Taaa daahhh !! ______ #round2," Whiteley captioned the post. As soon as Statham’s fiance shared...
Tennisfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Expecting Baby #2, Getting Beautified With Olivia Culpo, Big News For Tennis Fans Out East, And More!

Rosie HW announces baby news in most fitting way possible. Model, entrepreneur, and Instagram’s reigning style queen Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has amassed 13 million followers thanks in part to her roundups of weekly outfits. So how better to reveal that she’s expecting her second child than to bury the lead in a carousel of #OOTDs?! And in a suitably elegant and pared-back neutral body-con outfit, no less. The 34-year-old Briton and her action movie star fiancé, Jason Statham, are already parents to son Jack. Congrats! Ps. Stay tuned for some more exciting RHW news coming your way tomorrow…
Makeupglamourmagazine.co.uk

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley dishes on her new makeup and skincare collection, plus her beauty hacks behind that enviable glow

When it comes to beauty signatures, we’d say Brit supermodel and beauty entrepreneur Rosie Huntington Whiteley has some clear winners. Think uber groomed brows, nude defined lips, a radiant blush, all delivered with a polished natural finish. And it’s the key makeup and skincare products behind these signature looks that make up her first Rose Inc ‘modern essentials’ collection.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Debuts Rose Inc., Clean, Green Cosmetics

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Model, actress, influencer and mother-of-one Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is this month unveiling a full, sustainably sourced and packaged color cosmetics brand called Rose Inc. And if that sounds like one big cliché, or just a clever marketing exercise from an ambitious celebrity, she’ll tell you otherwise. Huntington-Whiteley argues that Rose Inc., which begins selling next week online and at retailers including Space NK, Sephora and Mecca, is the culmination of 20 years of modeling; successful lingerie and cosmetics ventures with Marks & Spencer in the U.K.; and a beauty content and commerce platform she...
Beauty & FashionByrdie

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Wants to Help Bring More Transparency to Beauty

After rising to fame as a Victoria's Secret Angel and trying her hand at acting in films like Mad Max: Fury Road, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley brought her behind-the-scenes beauty knowledge to bear with the creation of Rose Inc. The digital platform keeps readers up to date on the best products and informed about what's in the creams, lotions, and potions we're putting on our faces. With all that under her belt, it felt like it was just a matter of time before the multi-hyphenate took on the challenge of engineering a product line of her own.

Comments / 0

Community Policy