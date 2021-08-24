Lafayette Lanes to close after 62 years in business
Lafayette Lanes, Lafayette's oldest bowling alley will close its doors Thursday, owners announced Tuesday. The business, 2825 Johnston St. in the South College Center, made the announcement on Facebook that it would close after 62 years. The business, which was mandated to close along with other bowling alleys in the state during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, has suffered from a number of factors along with the fallout from the shutdown and reduced capacity mandates that followed.www.theadvocate.com
