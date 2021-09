Dr. Milagros Rios was recently awarded as am Outstanding Adult Educator (teacher of the year) from Suffolk Association for Continuing Community Education. She was presented this award for an outstanding job as a basic education teacher for Suffolk BOCES, where she prepares the students for the TASC (High School Equivalency Diploma) at the Harry B Ward Center in Riverhead. She is affectionally known as Millie and she loves her job and all the students work hard, pass the exam and go on to further education too. She is “one in a million” and her performance in the love of teaching certainly shines through. Congratulations on your prestigious award and thank you for making a difference.