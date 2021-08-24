Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Catskill, NY

You Can Hike to the Site of These Two Catskill Mountain Plane Crashes

By Steve King
Posted by 
Q 105.7
Q 105.7
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hiking in Upstate New York is amazing. From "far as the eye can see" views from the high peaks to lush valleys covered with tall pines it's a hikers paradise. Some hikes are more interesting than others like when you hike to an abandoned summer resort, like the long-abandoned Catskills Overlook Mountain House or the mysterious Catskill Throne Room. Finding something long lost in the woods is pretty awesome. That's leads us to the Kaaterskill High Peak north trail that leads to not one, but two plane crash sites from the 1980s.

q1057.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Catskill, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Catskill, NY
Catskill, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Hiking Trail#Mountain#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
Cohoes, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

Sly Foxes Live in Cohoes House & Stand Guard

It seems residents on a Cohoes street have new furry neighbors living in an abandoned house. The house has been vacant for some time with no one stirring until recently. They say that foxes have decided to call the property home with one neighbor, Ted Conlon, who even witnessed a fox near the windows and others laying in the sun on the roof.
Ithaca, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

Time to Try Glamping? Amazing Finger Lakes Vacation Awaits You

With a month left to Summer what will you do to make the most of it? I haven't gone camping in a long time but the sound of 'glamping' is appealing to me, especially after stumbling upon Scottland Yard Glamping near Ithaca, New York. Taking the lead from New York Upstate I decided to look deeper into this glamping experience.
Queensbury, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

Great Escape Offers Discounted 2022 Season Passes to Current Pass Holders

Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury has had another season of ups and downs mostly because of the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic. This season started with mask requirements, guest capacity limits, and online reservations just to visit the park. Quickly, those requirements were dropped and it seemed like things were going to get back to normal for the area's rollercoaster attraction. Then came some staffing issues that forced Great Escape to close a few days a week and focus on a condensed schedule of open days to give guests the best experience. All in all Six Flags Great Escape has done a good job making the most of a difficult situation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy