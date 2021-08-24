Cancel
Agriculture

MRIs open doors for crop research

By Kay :Ledbetter Texas A&M AgriLife
Daily Iberian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of scientists led by Texas A&M AgriLife is using magnetic-resonance imaging to examine crop roots. The team’s goal is to develop crops with stronger, deeper root systems that could enhance water-use efficiency. The team from Texas A&M AgriLife Research, Harvard Medical School, ABQMR Inc. and the Soil Health...

