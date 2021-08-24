Cancel
Public Safety

Baltimore Man Adam Martin Sentenced To 150 Months In Prison In Federal Cocaine Case

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a plea agreement, Martin, also known as "Fats," was part of a drug trafficking crew that dealt cocaine and other narcotics in Edmonson Village from at least September 2018 to June 2019. Katie Johnston reports.

