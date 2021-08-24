Baltimore Man Adam Martin Sentenced To 150 Months In Prison In Federal Cocaine Case

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man was sentenced to six years in federal prison for illegally possessing a stolen semi-automatic handgun in Douglas Park in 2020. Chicago Police officers responded the evening of Aug. 12, 2020 to the 1200 block of South Farrar Drive after receiving a call of a person with a gun, officials said. The officers saw Lee in the driver’s seat of a van and as they approached him, Lee got out of the van and ran toward a grassy area before being apprehended. Officers later discovered the gun in the van’s console. Lee pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal charge of illegal possession of a firearm, officials said. He had previously been convicted of felonies in state court and was prohibited by federal law from possessing the gun. A U.S. District Judge imposed his prison sentence Aug. 26 after a hearing in Chicago.