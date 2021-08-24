Cancel
Louis Vuitton Enlists Maison TAMBOITE For a Monogram-Embossed Bicycle Collection

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas teamed up with Maison TAMBOITE, an artisanal, Paris-based bike-maker, to craft a selection of fashion-punched two-wheelers. Under the moniker “Louis Vuitton Bike,” the collaboration sees a blending of both Maisons’ penchant for leather craftsmanship and woodwork across two new models: the “Closed Frame” and the “Step-Through.” The former enlists monogram perforations on the leather saddle, contrast edge-painting on the handles and a functional luggage rack, while the latter employs cranksets shaped like monogram flowers, a charming front basket and a frame adorned with Louis Vuitton’s signature branding.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

