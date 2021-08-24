Louis Vuitton Enlists Maison TAMBOITE For a Monogram-Embossed Bicycle Collection

It’s always fun to see companies previously unassociated with the tech world putting their own spin on things. Sometimes it results in tastelessly gimmicky dust collectors. Other times it leads to stimulatingly unique gadgetry. Louis Vuitton is one such brand seeking to put its name in the game. The company, known for its handbags and fashion items, has occasionally enjoyed dabbling in the hybridization of tech and style. Their latest attempt at this branches into the audio category. Behold the LV Horizon Light Up Speaker, a product with prominent designer looks and a hefty designer price tag. Let’s take a look at this intriguing speaker and see what makes it special.