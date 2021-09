Parkinson's disease is a motor system disorder, caused by an issue within the body's nervous system, which leads to uncontrollable and unwanted movements. Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurological disorder that primarily affects movement, but can also involve non-motor symptoms like depression, memory loss, and constipation. No one knows exactly what causes the condition, but experts believe that most cases are due to an interaction between genes and the environment. Doctors diagnose the disease based on your symptoms and by excluding other possible causes. There's no cure for Parkinson's yet, but there are many treatments and lifestyle measures that can improve quality of life.