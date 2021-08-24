Cancel
Video Games

Forza is getting a colorful, translucent controller for Xbox Series X

By Jay Peters
The Verge
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft revealed a colorful new custom Xbox Series X / S controller to celebrate Forza Horizon 5 during its Gamescom 2021 Xbox stream. Much of the controller is a translucent yellow, but it also features blue and pink as accent colors, with “paint splotches” splashed across the front, pink buttons with blue letters, and the blue and pink control sticks. The controller also has black grips that look to have a rubberized texture, which will differ from the bumpier texture used on other Series X controllers.

