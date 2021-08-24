Cancel
Blockstream Raises $210 Million to Expand Its Mining Infrastructure

By Felipe Erazo
financemagnates.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlockstream, a Bitcoin (BTC) infrastructure firm, announced on Tuesday that it has raised $210 million as part of Series B funding with a valuation of $3.2 billion. According to the press release, the funding comes after acquiring Spondoolies’ intellectual property, a Bitcoin mining hardware manufacturer. Investors in the Series B...

