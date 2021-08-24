Cancel
Trump seeks preliminary injunction in lawsuit against Big Tech companies

By Timothy Nerozzi
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 7 days ago

F ormer President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has filed a motion for a preliminary injunction in his class-action lawsuit against Big Tech companies, which he accused of "unlawful and Communist-style censorship."

Trump, who was banned or suspended from Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms after the Capitol riot earlier this year, announced his legal team filed the motion for a preliminary injunction, the latest development in his July 7 suit that was "standing up for the freedom of speech of all Americans" and was filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

"We have continued this effort with the filing of a Motion for Preliminary Injunction," Trump wrote. "We must fight back. They are destroying our Country. There is nothing more important than our right to free speech."

JINDAL JOINS TRUMP-ALIGNED THINK TANK TO TACKLE HEALTHCARE

The former president did not elaborate on the details of the motion, nor what the proposed injunction would seek to compel from the companies.

"The American people, and truth itself, are under attack by Big Tech's unlawful and Communist-style censorship," Trump continued. "We filed a historic class action lawsuit because every American deserves to have their First Amendment Rights protected, not destroyed by leftist radicals in Silicon Valley."

The class-action lawsuit alleges a violation of the First Amendment via cooperation between tech companies and the U.S. government.

"America is under threat from ideologies that are eroding our founding principles. The American way of life, including federalism, free speech, and the rule of law, is being undermined and distorted by Big Government, Big Tech, and Big Media," the former president continued, announcing the foundation of a new legal partnership to handle the unprecedented legal battle. "The America First Policy Institute established the Constitutional Litigation Partnership to restore the most fundamental rights of all Americans. The Partnership will fight to rebuild a government that is of the people, for the people, and by the people."

Trump said his supporters "who know their voices are being silenced and freedoms restricted" have shared more than 85,000 stories and joined his lawsuit, which names as defendants Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The Constitutional Litigation Partnership plans to use selected examples of punishments dealt to conservatives on social media in its case.

However, some experts remain skeptical of the viability of the legal case.

"This lawsuit is a stunt, and it's unlikely to find traction in the courts," Jameel Jaffer, executive director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, said after the lawsuit was first filed in July, adding that Trump's legal claims are "not at all persuasive."

Trump continues to appeal to his base for ammunition, with the website for the America First Policy Institute asking visitors to "share your Big Tech censorship stories."

While Trump's online accounts may be reinstated some day, Facebook's independent Oversight Board announced in May the ban would temporarily remain in place. On June 4, the board determined the ban would remain in place for at least two years. Twitter has also signaled its ban will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

The former president has also indicated he may create his own social media platform to combat Big Tech censorship. On July 1, Trump allies created GETTR, a "non-bias social network for people all over the world." Trump did not join the platform, and he has no plans to, a spokesperson said.

Trump created a blog-style website titled "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump" on May 4, but it shut down less than a month later.

