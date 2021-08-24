I wish they would have a family section

A memory recently surfaced on Facebook reminding me that two years ago, I got a tattoo to signify surviving what is now referred to, in my mind, as “the really bad day.”. “Today was a really bad day. My depression is manifesting in uncontrollable anger and rage. I am always preaching about minding your mental health and self-care, but it’s so easy to not realize where you are until you’re bawling in your car deciding whether you want to turn the car off before you close the garage door. It is dark, and it is black, and it is empty. I am raw and I am real, and I will never not share my story. My depression might lie to me, but I will never lie to you about it.
