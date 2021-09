But then I realized it's just because there are more important things to me than football. Now I've got kids, a house, work, and other hobbies that are just more important to me than other people playing a game. Football was super fun for a while, and it will continue to be when I watch and go to games. In between, though, it just doesn't occupy as much mind space as it once did. I've started to realize that's a good thing.