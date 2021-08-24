Try to avoid hot weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was mainly quiet Tuesday morning as we have a streak of drier air and a bit of Saharan dust over parts of South Florida. It was not as warm as previous days, with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We were about four to six degrees cooler than Monday morning. Enjoy it while you can since temperatures will soar to the low 90s in the afternoon. With the heating of the day and more moisture around later, storms will develop around midday and this afternoon. As high pressure weakens and pushes south into the...