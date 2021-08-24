Passenger in I-91 wrong-way crash in Holyoke dies from injuries, victims identified
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The passenger in a wrong-way crash on I-91 in Holyoke Sunday has died. A total of three people have died from the accident. Massachusetts State Police have identified the wrong-way driver as Wallace Sherman Jr. of Gloversville, New York. Sherman was heading north in the I-91 southbound lane Sunday evening when his car crashed into a vehicle with two occupants, 65-year-old Judith Keating and 65-year-old Michelle Swaller, both of Milford, Connecticut.www.news10.com
