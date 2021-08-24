Re: With the NIL, can players autograph things for fans now?

Yes, but if they receive payment then it can not have a legitimate NCAA Clemson Collegiate logo. If it is an orange hat with palmetto tree, player can sign it and charge a fee. This is one of the reasons like Justym Ross has his own clothing line of t-shirts. They are not Clemson but has his pic and #8 on the shirt. So not only can he sell shirts to make percentage of shirts but he can sign it and charge an additional fee. All of this is legal.