Bridgehampton School Superintendent Dr. Mary Kelly was in the hot seat at the most recent Board of Education meeting on Wednesday night. For nearly half an hour, she and the rest of the board listened as two members of the eastern chapter of the NAACP — President Larry Street and Education Committee Vice President Denise Merchant — expressed their frustration with the process that led to the hiring of Dr. Kelly in June, and repeated their belief, as they did at a board meeting earlier this summer, that she is the wrong person for the job.