Nessel Seeks Public Input On Recent Power Outages

CBS Detroit
7 days ago
 7 days ago
(CBS DETROIT) – Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that she has launched an online feedback initiative to collect power outage experiences from residents and businesses as she continues to advocate for Michigan consumers.

Nessel’s power outage form is now live, and residents and business owners who experienced extended power outages are encouraged to share their feedback.

The form will ask various questions about the resident’s utility company, how long the outage lasted and the financial loss suffered.

“As a state, we must put a heavier priority on examining our utility companies and how they adapt to the changing climate and needs of their millions of customers,” Nessel said. “It remains unacceptable that Michigan residents have grown to expect power outages every time there’s severe weather in the forecast. We can—and must—do better. I appreciate the public’s help by providing my office with information on the hardships they faced during extended outages.”

The purpose of the form is to help the Department understand how the power outages impacted individuals who were affected.

For more information and to fill out the form, visit here.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Person
Dana Nessel
