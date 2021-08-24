Bitcoin SV Hackathon Finalists Announced

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. FTX.US, US-regulated crypto exchange and the American affiliate of global FTX International, announced that it has agreed to acquire Ledger Holdings Inc., the parent company of LedgerX LLC., a US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)-regulated digital currency futures and options exchange and clearinghouse. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. If the deal closes, which could happen as early as October, FTX.US will be able to offer US clients a distinct product line from industry heavyweights such as Coinbase, Kraken, or Gemini, Forbes added. Brett Harrison, CEO of FTX.US, explained that while the company has future plans to merge the two operations’ product offerings, it will be conscientious regarding specific customers that can trade these products, wanting to convey a degree of seriousness with the platform and not promote a ‘gamified’ experience.