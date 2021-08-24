Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin SV Hackathon Finalists Announced

crowdfundinsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bitcoin Association, the Switzerland-based global industry organization working to advance business with the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain and digital currency, today announced the three finalists for the 4th Bitcoin SV Hackathon who will compete for a USD $100,000 prize pool (paid in BSV) at CoinGeek New York, Oct. 5-7.

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Network#Hackathon#The Bitcoin Association#Bsv#Coingeek New York#Spv Channels#Bitcoin Phone#Nsequence#Canadian#American#Btc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
MarketsTechCrunch

Offchain Labs raises $120 million to fix Ethereum’s shortcomings with its Arbitrum product

Ethereum’s core developers have been planning significant upgrades to the blockchain to rectify these issues, but even in the crypto world’s early stages, transitioning the network is a daunting, lengthy task. That’s why developers are looking to so-called Layer 2 rollup scaling solutions, which sit on top of the Ethereum network and handle transactions separately in a cheaper, faster way, while still recording the transactions to the Ethereum blockchain, albeit in batches.
Marketscryptopotato.com

BlockchainCom Has Processed $1 Trillion in Crypto Transactions: CFO Reveals IPO Plans

The wallet, explorer, and crypto exchange Blockchain-com is having a great 2021, but it wants an even better 2022 with a possible IPO. Blockchain.com — former Blockchain.info — one of the OGs of the crypto industry, announced today that as it nears its first decade in the market, it was able to process $1 Trillion in crypto transactions.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

The great crypto flippening: Can Ethereum overtake Bitcoin?

“Ethereum’s ascent to the top of the cryptoverse seems unstoppable,” declared Nigel Green in mid-August, and it’s not hard to see why the deVere CEO thinks this. DeFi is on a tear, NFTs are mushrooming, Ethereum (ETH) remains more scalable than Bitcoin (BTC) and it also offers more uses including smart contracts. Moreover, Ethereum will soon move to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus algorithm, looking to be more eco-friendly than Bitcoin’s energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) protocol.
Computersvanticatrading.com

Ethereum tokens could migrate to the Cardano network

ERC-20 tokens from the Ethereum Blockchain will migrate to the Cardano Blockchain network with a new bridge update. The new tool allows the migration of Ethereum's based tokens to Cardano. Scalability issues are becoming a fundamental problem to resolve for Ethereum developers. AGI token from SingularityNet will be the first...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Best Cardano Investment Strategies

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), aka The ‘Ethereum Killer,’ is, as of July 2021, the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. It came into existence in 2017 as an ‘Ouroboros Proof-of-Stake’ cryptocurrency having more of an academic and research-based outlook. Cardano is the result of capacious experimentation and peer-reviewed research of the Cardano team. The team wrote around 90 research papers on blockchain tech on various topics. This research forms the backbone of Cardano and makes it stand out from amongst its Proof-of-Stake peers.
Commodities & FutureBenzinga

Best Cryptocurrencies on Huobi Global

With over 11,000 unique crypto assets launched, the cryptocurrency market capitalization stands near $2 trillion. It’s undeniable that cryptocurrency has legitimized itself as a true investment class over the last few years. As the industry continues to evolve, the cryptocurrency world continues to gain popularity. The words Bitcoin and blockchain...
Currenciescodelist.biz

Analysis: buy BITCOIN, ETHEREUM or CARDANO in the depot?

Today we take a look at the cryptocurrencies. Those who shy away from the hassle of registering with a crypto trading platform or taking care of a wallet for the safekeeping of the digital currency, now have a bouquet of different products available on the capital market. We would like to introduce three of them today. It’s about ETNs that emulate BITCOIN, ETHEREUM or CARDANO and can simply be bought in the depot. Read our analysis for the details and how to quickly find out if you can buy the papers.
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

5 Top Crypto to Buy This Week [BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, BNB] Sept. 2021 Wk 1

This article details the five top crypto to buy now and add to your portfolio. Why is that important? Because, the crypto market has been on a tear after a three-month hiatus, with the bulls seizing control of the market. Large-cap crypto, Bitcoin, has led the nascent industry into another phenomenal rally, as more investments poured into the emerging sector once more. Ready to check out the coins we picked out? Let’s jump right in.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Hoskinson says Cardano is on a ‘different path’ than Ethereum, Bitcoin

Cardano (ADA) and Ethereum (ETH) have a lot in common. Both are types of digital currencies that also function as programmable ecosystems. That means other tokens and applications can be built on their networks. But they are taking very different routes. In a recent interview, this was one of the...
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

China: WeiyangX Fintech Review

Digital RMB Used in China’s Futures Market for the First Time. On August 24th, the Dalian Commodity Exchange had paid the fees to Dalian Liangyun Group Storage and Transportation Co., Ltd in the form of digital RMB, making it the first use of digital RMB in China’s futures market. Digital...
Lifestylephocuswire.com

STARTUP STAGE: Aeropaye uses blockchain to automate airline refunds

Aeropaye automates the processing of refunds for delayed or cancelled flights, using distributed ledge technology, smart contracts and NDC. Founded in 2019, the company is based in Nigeria and will soon test its prototype with a TMC in South Africa and Ethiopia. What is your 30-second pitch to investors?. Aeropaye...
Marketscryptonews.com

FTX.US Acquires LedgerX, MetaMask Gets 10M Monthly Users + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. FTX.US, US-regulated crypto exchange and the American affiliate of global FTX International, announced that it has agreed to acquire Ledger Holdings Inc., the parent company of LedgerX LLC., a US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)-regulated digital currency futures and options exchange and clearinghouse. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. If the deal closes, which could happen as early as October, FTX.US will be able to offer US clients a distinct product line from industry heavyweights such as Coinbase, Kraken, or Gemini, Forbes added. Brett Harrison, CEO of FTX.US, explained that while the company has future plans to merge the two operations’ product offerings, it will be conscientious regarding specific customers that can trade these products, wanting to convey a degree of seriousness with the platform and not promote a ‘gamified’ experience.
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Gala Technology and FreedomPay Partner on Payments

And Freedom Pay have partnered on a payment solution, according to a note from the company. Gala offers a “cardholder not present” solution called SOTPay that allows secure remote transactions. FreedomPay offers a client experience platform that enables end-to-end consumer experiences by delivering dynamic offers, a customized check-out across all channels, and analytics through business intelligence.
Cell Phonescrowdfundinsider.com

Ethereum based DeFi Protocols Unite to Offer Decentralized Finance Services to Smartphone Users Globally

Developed on Celo, the project includes Aave, Curve, Sushi, PoolTogether, 0x, UMA, Valora, Ubeswap, and Moola Market among its founding partners. Education and infrastructure partners reportedly include Chainlink, RabbitHole, The Graph and Wrapped.com. This new initiative will provide over $100 million in educational projects, grants, and various incentives. The majority of participants will be contributing half the funds for incentive programs.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

FTX.US acquires Bitcoin derivatives platform LedgerX

FTX.US, the United States-based affiliate of Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is acquiring crypto derivatives platform LedgerX for an undisclosed amount. FTX.US’ owner, West Realm Shire Services, announced on Tuesday that the company had executed a sale-and-purchase agreement to acquire LedgerX’s parent company, Ledger Holdings. The deal is expected to close, pending satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the firm noted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy