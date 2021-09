Everyone loves a good taco Tuesday (or Wednesday or Thursday), but what are you to do when there's no Mexican restaurant around? A pit stop at the grocery store will allow you to pick up everything you could possibly need to host an at-home taco night, though the shopping trip is only the first of many steps that go into the meal. Once home, you'll have to spend a considerable amount of time in the kitchen to get all the fixings ready for your taco dinner, which, of course, entails dirtying up a hefty amount of dishes as well. The prep work and post-meal cleanup combo is one that can really put a damper on your midweek fiesta. Surely there's got to be an easier way to get your weekly taco fix?