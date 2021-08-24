Population-Based Data Show Amputations in Malignant Foot Neoplasms Correlate With Hispanics, Males

A detailed explanation on how disease and patient factors inform selection from the treatment armamentarium for neuroendocrine tumors. Diane Reidy-Lagunes, MD: In our patients who have stage IV unresectable neuroendocrine disease, treatment options and selection can be challenging for the oncologist. There are a couple of predictors that we use, or a couple of clues we use, to better define the best treatment for the patient we’re caring for. Generally, first-line treatments are somatostatin analogues because they are so well tolerated. Second-line therapies are based on a couple of features. In a patient who has a higher burden of disease, where you want some good tumor shrinkage, we often try to go to a therapy where we know that response rates are higher. For example, in the so-called foregut neuroendocrine cancers, cancers of the pancreas, lung, stomach, and duodenum, those tumors can be quite responsive to oral chemotherapy such as 5-FU [fluorouracil]-based therapies or capecitabine plus Temodar [temozolomide], sometimes even other cytotoxic therapies such as oxaliplatin-based therapies. If you want tumor shrinkages in a high burden of disease, cytotoxic therapies could be considered. 177Lu-DOTATATE is another option in those patients where response rate is something that we want to consider. We know that response rates can be higher in those patient populations than the so-called targeted therapies, which are very good at stabilizing the disease and cause some tumor shrinkage but not as much as the cytotoxics or the PRRT [peptide receptor radionuclide therapy].