Population-Based Data Show Amputations in Malignant Foot Neoplasms Correlate With Hispanics, Males

By Gina Mauro
onclive.com
 7 days ago

Amputations were found to be associated with Hispanic ethnicity and male sex in patients with neoplasms of the foot. Amputations were found to be associated with Hispanic ethnicity and male sex in patients with neoplasms of the foot, according to data from a population-based registry that were published in the Journal of Surgical Oncology.

