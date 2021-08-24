GitHub CLI 2.0 includes extensions!
GitHub CLI 2.0 supports extensions, allowing anyone to make custom commands that build on the core functionality of GitHub CLI. Our goal with GitHub CLI 1.0 was to build amazing tooling that allows you to more seamlessly complete the most common developer workflows end-to-end in the terminal. We continued to build on that foundation with far better support for scripting and for working with GitHub Actions. But we knew that a one-size-fits-all tool would never meet every developer’s needs.github.blog
Comments / 0