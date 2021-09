OSU’s football season — finally! — is upon us. Before we dive 10-toes deep together into the 2021 campaign, though, we’ve got one last preseason giveaway to take care of. All you’ve got to do is follow the accounts in our handy-dandy social guide listed below (which you should and probably are doing anyway!) and then leave a comment in the post to enter (where it says “Click to Comment” at the bottom of this story) a drawing for a free hat from our store.