Alecta and Other Nordic Investors Seek Diversification over Inflation Concerns

swfinstitute.org
 7 days ago

Swedish investor giant Alecta Pensionsförsäkring, ömsesidigt (Alecta) is planning to lower its allocation to public equities and fixed income in favor of investments such as residential housing, infrastructure, and private credit. Alecta is deeply concerned about rising inflation, which is why the investor wants more exposure to real assets. Alecta seeks to increase alternative assets to 20% of the portfolio by 2024 from the current allocation at 12%. Furthermore, Alecta has grown its real assets allocation to 5% over the past few years.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Diversification#Private Credit#Swedish
