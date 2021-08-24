Cancel
'See' Season 2 Featurette Promises More Jason Momoa in Armor, Plus Dave Bautista Joins AppleTV+ Series

By Erick Massoto
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 2 of Apple TV+’s is just around the corner, and the streaming platform dropped on its official YouTube channel a two-minute featurette that gives a first look into the new season, what the cast has to say about the experience of filming the new adventure and what we can expect of the next episodes.

