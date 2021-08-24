'See' Season 2 Featurette Promises More Jason Momoa in Armor, Plus Dave Bautista Joins AppleTV+ Series

It all started with a text from Dave Bautista to Jason Momoa saying they should do a buddy cop film — and now the duo is in the midst of developing a project. The Aquaman star was a guest Monday on The Late Late Show where he shared a bit of detail about the budding project. Bautista had fans going crazy recently when he tweeted the idea — and it turns out, he was serious, Momoa told James Corden. “He literally texted me four days ago, going, ‘We need to do a buddy cop film. We love each other. We are on See and Dune together.’ And I said, ‘Absolutely.’ And he said, ‘Let’s do it in Hawaii.’ And I said, ‘Let’s do it. I have an idea.’ So it’s off to the races now. We’re doing it.” Corden marveled at how simple the exchange was to pitch a film. “It sells itself, bro,” he said. “Dave loves wearing Speedos. I love wearing board shorts. And both of us with our shirts off. He’ll be grumpy and I’ll be charming. Boom. It sells itself, bro. I have the hair. He doesn’t have hair. We cover all the demographics.” Watch the full Momoa interview below.