Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Black Hawk, Bremer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 13:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Black Hawk; Bremer The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Black Hawk County in northeastern Iowa Bremer County in northeastern Iowa * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 153 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shell Rock, or 7 miles west of Waverly, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Waverly around 200 PM CDT. Cedar Falls and Denver around 210 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Waterloo Municipal Airport, Waterloo, Evansdale, Elk Run Heights and Jesup. This includes Interstate 380 between mile markers 58 and 73. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH