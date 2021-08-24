Cancel
Campbell County, WY

Red Flag Warning issued for Casper Mountain, Johnson County, Casper BLM by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-25 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-25 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Casper Mountain; Johnson County, Casper BLM; Natrona County, Casper BLM; South Bighorn Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zones...280...285...300. In North Central WY Fire Zone....281. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. In North Central WY...Hot Springs...Johnson...Washakie. * WIND: Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent.

alerts.weather.gov

