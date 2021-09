The most recent Commitment of Traders (COT), which is published every Friday and lags one week behind real-time data, indicated that there has recently been a shift in market sentiment amongst money managers. The shift I am referring to is that the most recent report derived from data collected for the week of August 24 clearly showed that money managers have been positioning themselves based on the assumption that gold is moving higher. Currently, the collective positions of money managers are holding 126,636 net long contracts. Concurrently the number of short positions has been diminishing. The recent increase of net long positions in gold resulted in an increase in their holdings by almost 30%.