(Grand Rapids) A man angry with state health restrictions was sentenced to just over six years in prison Wednesday for plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Ty Garbin admitted his role in the alleged scheme a few weeks after his arrest last fall. He is one of six men tried in federal court, but the only one to have pleaded guilty. It was an important victory for the prosecutors trying to prove the development of an amazing conspiracy among the other defendants.