GPS eyes September close on building

THOMASVILLE — A company looking to move its facilities to Thomasville is expected to close on property by the end next month.

Thomasville Payroll Development Authority Executive Director Shelley Zorn said GPS, a manufacturer of utility trailers, will pay $1.4 million for the former Alltech building on Davenport Drive. The company also is expected to put another $1 million into the building for renovations.

The company, currently headquartered in Bainbridge, will bring 50 jobs.

GPS also has asked for an option on six acres nearby.

“They want it for future expansions,” Zorn said at Monday’s PDA meeting. “GPS doesn’t think they’ll need the acreage for two to three years so they’d like a three- or four-year option.”

Thomasville City Manager Alan Carson said the city council likely is willing to move ahead with either an option or an outright purchase but would like to have something in writing from the company.

Of the firm’s five owners, one lives in Pelham and the four others live in Minnesota, where GPS has another facility.

“They just didn’t find a building in Bainbridge or anywhere else in southwest Georgia,” Zorn said. “We’re really short on buildings right now.”

