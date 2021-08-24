Cancel
Sixers podcast: Malice at the Palace, Sixers vs. Pistons

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia 76ers, Detroit, Philadelphia, Detroit Pistons, National Basketball Association. Tobias Harris, Sixers (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) On this episode of the Sixer Sense Podcast, to help us emphasize a disparity in fan treatment, we bring in PistonPowered site expert Stuart London. He lends his perspective to Lucas Johnson and Christopher Kline on how the fans of Detroit are treated differently than Sixers fans in the eyes of sports media.

