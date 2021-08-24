Sammis Reyes making strides as he attempts to become the first player from Chile in the NFL

When Sammis Reyes was playing college basketball, he averaged a foul every four minutes. Coaches didn’t appreciate it then. Now, he’s being lauded for the same mentality. “I used to foul out a lot,” Reyes said. “Now that I’m out on the football field, it’s like the opposite. You’ve got to bring it every single play ... because the guy on the other team wants to crush you. It’s either you or him. In my mind, it’s going to be me every time.”