Spider-Man: No Way Home – Is Doctor Strange Mephisto?

Although many expected the Guardians of The Galaxy Holiday Special to be Marvel's big foray into the Christmas market, it seems that we may be getting into the festive spirit a bit earlier than that, as it looks like Hawkeye is going to make the most of its November release. The series, which centers on Clint Barton and newcomer Kate Bishop, is set to end in the week after Christmas and according to producer Trinh Tran the series is going to be "packed to the brim" with the spirit of the season.