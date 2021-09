BetOnline Sportsbook recently released odds for NBA team win totals for the 2021-22 season. The LA Clippers, who won 47 of 72 games last season before reaching their first Western Conference Finals in franchise history, have been given an over/under of 44.5 wins at -115. This slates them as the no. 7 seed in the Western Conference, falling behind the Los Angeles Lakers (52.5 wins) Utah Jazz (52), Phoenix Suns (51.5), Golden State Warriors (48.5), Dallas Mavericks (47.5) and Denver Nuggets (47.5), and just ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers (43.5). If the oddsmakers turn out to be prophetic, LA would be participating in the play-in tournament prior to the playoffs, facing the no. 10-seeded New Orleans Pelicans.