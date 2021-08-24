Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Morris, MI

Beecher football players want to join basketball and track teams as state champs

By Brendan Savage
Posted by 
The Flint Journal
The Flint Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MT. MORRIS TWP., MI – It doesn’t matter if the sport is football, basketball or track. Beecher’s goal at the start of every season is the same thing. The Bucs have won multiple state championships in basketball and track – they won the Division 3 state basketball title last year and were third in the state track meet – but they’ve never won a state football championship in their storied history.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Mount Morris, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Football Players#Football Team#Mt#Bucs#Division 8#Ubly#Qb#Elkton Pigeon Bay Port
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Posted by
The Flint Journal

Vote for Flint-area high school football Player of the Week

FLINT – Week 1 of the high school football season is in the books and that means its time for our first Player of the Week poll. We’ve got 11 candidates for you to choose from. Because so many games are being played on Thursday this week – next Monday is Labor Day, hence the limited Friday schedule – our poll will only be open for two days. Voting will close at 11 a.m. Thursday and we’ll publish the results shortly afterward so make your vote(s) count.
NFLPosted by
The Ann Arbor News

Detroit Lions rolling with young cornerback room featuring 3 undrafted free agents

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are embracing the youth movement, especially at cornerback with three undrafted free agents making their initial 53-man roster. Cornerbacks A.J. Parker, Jerry Jacobs and Bobby Price (2020 UDFA) each made the roster. The team also has Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye, Ifeatu Melifonwu at corner, with Tracy Walker, Will Harris, Dean Marlowe and C.J. Moore at safety. Okudah is in his second season. Melifonwu is a fourth-round rookie. Oruwariye, the team’s top cornerback from last year, is heading into Year 3. Price made the switch from safety to cornerback in the last couple of weeks. Lions coach Dan Campbell recently referred to Price as a “young fawn,” saying he thinks this is a good move for him and his development.
Posted by
MLive

Detroit Lions reportedly releasing cornerback Mike Ford

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are reportedly releasing cornerback Mike Ford, one of the team’s returning players and a key cog on special teams in recent years. The Detroit Free Press reported the move shortly after Ford posted a farewell to Instagram. Ford started training camp at nickelback, then...
Posted by
The Flint Journal

Flint native George Bowman completes club pro ‘grand slam’ by playing in Ally Challenge

GRAND BLANC TWP. – George Bowman completed a grand slam of sorts for club professionals at the 2021 Ally Challenge presented by McLaren. Bowman, who was born in Flint and grew up in Flushing, has now played on the PGA Tour, the Nike Tour – presently the Korn Ferry Tour – in the PGA Championship and finally the PGA Tour Champions circuit after his appearance in this year’s $2-million Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club.
Michigan StatePosted by
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan State rowing captain killed in crash on I-96

EAST LANSING, MI – Michigan State University rowing team captain Olivia Long has died, the school announced. She was 20. Long, a native of Lake Orion, died on Friday Aug. 27. According to the Lansing State Journal, her vehicle rear-ended a box truck in Ionia County’s Portland Township while traffic was slowed on I-96 due to another crash in Clinton County, causing her to suffer significant injuries.
Posted by
MLive

Lions QB Tim Boyle to undergo surgery for broken thumb: ‘He may be out a little while’

ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions backup quarterback Tim Boyle will undergo surgery for a broken thumb, with coach Dan Campbell saying he “could be out a while.”. When asked if Boyle could miss the upcoming season, Campbell said the team remains hopeful he’ll be back without ruling out the possibility. Boyle took a shot in the team’s preseason finale, with his hand shooting forward and appearing to bounce off a helmet. Tyrell Crosby and Penei Sewell were both beaten on the play, allowing Colts edge defender Kwity Paye to get through for the sack while Kemoko Turay hit Boyle from the back.

Comments / 0

Community Policy