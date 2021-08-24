Beecher football players want to join basketball and track teams as state champs
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI – It doesn’t matter if the sport is football, basketball or track. Beecher’s goal at the start of every season is the same thing. The Bucs have won multiple state championships in basketball and track – they won the Division 3 state basketball title last year and were third in the state track meet – but they’ve never won a state football championship in their storied history.www.mlive.com
