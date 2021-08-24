Man skates across Canada to save the bees, break Guinness record

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A Canadian man strapped on his in-line skates and rolled more than 6,200 miles across the country to raise awareness of bee conservation and break a Guinness World Record.

Zach Choboter began skating May 25 in Whistler, British Columbia, and arrived Monday in St. Johns, Newfoundland, after traveling a total distance of 6,271.5 miles across Canada.

Choboter said his cross-country "Blading for Bees" journey was aimed at raising awareness of climate change and the importance of protecting bees.

Choboter also aimed to break a Guinness World Record, which he unofficially achieved a week before his journey ended. The current record for longest distance covered on roller/in-line skates, 5,341.3 miles, was set by Peter Bogelein of Germany in 1986.