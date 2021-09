A couple of years ago, a company called Late for the Sky started to produce localized versions for many cities in South Texas, including Victoria. I know they sold these at Wal Mart but I was never able to get my hands on one. Does anyone have this game? I thought this was pretty cool, however, I thought it was kind of vanilla. I mean, the company that made it just probably did a little research to make the board. You can see all the original property spots below.