Top US stocks: Alphabet, Best Buy and Medtronic

4 Tech Stocks To Check Out In The Stock Market Right Now. When it comes to tech stocks, investors are mostly spoilt for choice in the stock market today. For the most part, the tech sector is home to a wide array of companies that service a multitude of global industries now. Because of this, most investors would likely find a tech stock that suits their investment strategy. Now, as seasoned investors would know, 2020 was a banner year for tech stocks. After all, the industry has and continues to play a major role in allowing us to adapt to the pandemic. As such, it would not surprise me to see investors eyeing the top tech stocks in the stock market now.