108-acre industrial park planned for the City of Independence

Park 536 in Independence will consist of three warehouses and a new roadway to further enhance accessibility and future industrial use. INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Construction is set to begin work on an industrial park that will include three state-of-the-art warehouses in the City of Independence, Kentucky. Park 536 is 108 acres and is located on the newly constructed four-lane KY 536. The three buildings will be 580,000 square feet, 306,000 square feet, and 252,000 square feet respectively. VanTrust will start site and infrastructure work this summer and will go vertical with two buildings in the spring of 2022.