Rockford, IL

SupplyCore Inc. receives maximum metal contract

By WIFR Newsroom
WIFR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has awarded SupplyCore Inc. with a $900 million maximum contract to help supply metal products to its customers. This two-year base contract for the supply chain integrator and small business contractor applies to delivery and quantity for Metals Tailored Logistics Support (TLS) in the Continental United States. Multiple awards are a part of this contract and there is an option for two 18-month periods. The contract helps SupplyCore distribute several of its metal products to authorized customers, which includes the U.S. Army and Navy.

