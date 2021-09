SPONSORED / If it takes a village to raise a child, there is no better village than Taos. Northern New Mexico is a wide-open playground with a tight-knit community that offers the benefits of rural living along with great support options for pregnant women, new mothers, and young families. Holy Cross Hospital has an amazing labor and delivery team that is dedicated to providing a safe and nurturing environment for families to experience the miracle of childbirth, without the need to leave our wonderful community.