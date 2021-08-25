Seizure of Loaded Gun During Hanover Traffic Stop Yields Arrest of Baltimore Man

After a loaded firearm was found during a traffic stop in Hanover, Anne Arundel County Police officers arrested a man from Baltimore on a handgun charge.

On August 20, 2021, at approximately 11:50 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a gray Toyota Corolla at Parkway Drive and Standard Drive in Hanover. The officer began speaking with the driver, who handed the officer a bag containing 24.23 grams of suspected marijuana. The investigation led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of a 9mm Glock 19 handgun loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.





The driver was arrested, charged and identified as:



Basheer Ibn-Rakim Bradshaw

24-year-old

1700 block of Gorsuch Avenue

Baltimore, Maryland